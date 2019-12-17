Classic FM survives after being placed on business rescue

Classic FM on Tuesday exited business rescue, putting to rest fears that the popular Johannesburg-based station could be off air for good.

The country's only commercial classical music radio station announced that it had survived after it was placed on business rescue in September after drowning in debt.

A Classic FM media statement explained that the business rescue process, which resulted in several staff members being retrenched, came to an end after a consortium of media professionals made an offer to buy the radio station.

"After incurring significant debt as a result of financial challenges spanning many years, Classic 1027 FM was placed on business rescue on 30 September 2019.

"Extreme cost-cutting measures were a necessity of the business rescue process, as overheads were crippling the struggling business. Unfortunately, this resulted in a portion of the station’s staff being retrenched," said the station's management in a media statement released on Tuesday.