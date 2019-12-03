'Bosasa' applies for urgent court interdict to stop auction sale

The embattled African Global Holdings has applied for an urgent court interdict in an attempt to prevent the highly publicised sale of the group of companies' assets on auction.

The board of the group of companies, formerly known as Bosasa, is also trying to save companies that fall under the African Global Group from going into liquidation.

This is contained in court documents filed by African Global Holdings together with Sun Worx and Kgwerano Financial Services.

The respondents are the provisional liquidators of African Global Operations and other companies linked to the Watson family.

In the court papers Jared Watson, the director of African Global Holdings, seeks relief that six African Global Group companies be placed under supervision of business rescue practitioner and that business rescue proceedings be commenced.

The companies AGO, Bosasa Properties, Global Techology Systems, Leading Prospect Trading, Bosasa Youth Development Centres and Black Rox Security Intelligence Services, which are all in liquidation.

Watson was appointed the company's director two weeks ago.

The African Global Holdings, came under the spotlight last year when former chief operating officer Angelo Agirizzi testified at the Zondo state capture commission of inquiry that former company boss Gavin Watson paid bribes to high profile politicians to avoid prosecution.