Arms producer Denel eyeing a bailout

Defence company Denel expects to receive government support in the third quarter as ministers are satisfied with progress in its turnaround plan, the state-owned group said on Friday, adding it saw potential to cut more costs.

Denel, a cornerstone of the country’s once-mighty defence industry, last month asked for a R2.8-billion rand cash injection to help it emerge from a financial crisis.

The company, known for its missiles and howitzers, is one of several state firms whose finances were damaged by years of mismanagement during the tenure of former President Jacob Zuma.

Denel said it was talking to the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) and the National Treasury (NT) about the turnaround process and was in discussions about details of the state support and its conditions.