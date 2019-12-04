Gavin Watson's BMW sells for R590,000 at auction

The buzz of the auction saw good prices being bid, even on vehicles with high mileages, including:

a 2007 Toyota Hilux 2.5 single cab with 563,760km on the clock for R78,000;

a 2013 Hilux SRX with 212,564km for R124,000; and

a 2011 Audi S5 Sportback with 169,505km for R125,000.

A substantial assortment of goods is being sold at the auction over three days this week, ranging from an entire copper plant to various commercial properties.

Wednesday saw the sale of passenger and commercial vehicles, with the latter including various closed-body and refrigerated-body trucks and tractors.

Park Village Auctions and Bidders Choice received the instruction from the appointed liquidators to dispose of assets, which stem from subsidiaries of African Global/Bosasa in liquidation.

The companies in question are Global Technology Systems, Bosasa Properties, Rodcor, African Global Operations, Watson Corporate Academy, On-IT-1, Bosasa IT, Bosasa Supply Chain Management, Leading Prospect Trading 111, Bosasa Youth Development Centres and Black Rox Security Intelligence Services.

Bidders started registering as early as 9am on Wednesday, braving a cold and rainy morning in search of bargain vehicles. Some came from as far as the Western Cape, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Free State.

Aubrey Mulaudzi left Limpopo at 3am this morning to make the registration time. He owns a car dealership and vehicle workshop in Thohoyandou and was planning to buy at least three or four vehicles for his business.