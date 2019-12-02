South Africa

Limpopo health department investigating after mentally ill patient killed in ward

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 02 December 2019 - 12:09
A patient in the psychiatric ward of Mankweng Hospital killed another mentally challenged patient in the same ward.
Image: Tyler Olson/ 123RF.com

The department of health in Limpopo has launched an investigation after a mentally challenged patient was assaulted and killed by another patient on Saturday..

Spokesperson for the department Neil Shikwambana said it was saddened by the incident. 

 “A mental health care user killed a fellow mental health care user in the psychiatric ward of the Mankweng Hospital,” he said.

Circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated by the department.  

The MEC for health in the province, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, sent condolences to the family of the deceased, which was being debriefed by psychologists.

Police were not immediately available for comment. 

