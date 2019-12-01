Mondeor man arrested after false claim of follow-home robbery

A 45-year-old man from Mondeor, south of Johannesburg, has been arrested for perjury.

Brig Mathapelo Peters said he was nabbed on Saturday.

He had told police that he was followed from a Standard Bank branch on Thursday after he had withdrawn cash.

He claimed that while opening the gate at his home, three male suspects who had been in a white Toyota Fortuner following him, held him up with a firearm and took him into the house, where they robbed him.

“An investigation revealed that he opened a false case,” said Peters.

The suspect will appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday.