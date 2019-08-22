Man arrested for perjury after police dispute his claim of being robbed

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for committing perjury when he reported a robbery to police in Centurion, Gauteng.

He claimed he was in his house sleeping when a noise woke him up at 9pm on Monday August 19.

According to his statement to police, two men armed with firearms demanded money from him. They took R3,500 in cash and a cellphone worth R350.

Once the Olievenhoutbosch police team began their investigation, however, a different turn of events unfolded.

Const Ulrika van Dyk said in a statement on Thursday: "Upon investigation, it was discovered that the complainant lied under oath and was arrested by the investigating officer. He will appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court shortly.

"The police are warning people not to report false cases or make false statements under oath as they will be arrested for perjury."