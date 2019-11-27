BBC dismisses Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe resignation claims

BBC president Sandile Zungu said the council has noted the negative reports in the Sunday Standard of Botswana falsely claiming that they have asked Motsepe-Radebe to step down from the organisation.

"The BBC would like to set the record straight and confirm that Mrs Motsepe-Radebe is in good standing and an office bearer of the BBC.

“We would like to reiterate our vote of confidence in Mrs Motsepe-Radebe. She was, earlier this year, nominated by the BBC to the Brics Business Council due to her impeccable business record and acumen," Zungu said.

Brics is an accronym of associations of five major emerging national economics: Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA.

Zungu went on to describe Motsepe-Radebe as "an entrepreneur who pioneered the entry of black women in the male dominated mining industry”.

Asked why the BBC took three to respond to the newspaper claims, Zungu said: "We awaited a person briefing by Bridgette, which she has now done."