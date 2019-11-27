BBC dismisses Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe resignation claims
The Black Business Council (BBC) has shot down claims that it was pushing for prominent businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe to resign as the council's office bearer.
The denial comes three months after a Botswana newspaper alleged that the BBC was planning to expel the mining magnate amid allegations that she attempted to oust Botswana’s president Mokgweetsi Masisi.
Motsepe-Radebe has vehemently denied the damning claims.
In an article published on August 29, The Sunday Standard of Botswana reported that the BBC has requested Motsepe-Radebe to step down "or face a motion of no confidence that will see her dismissed from the association and its 63 business affiliates".
BBC president Sandile Zungu said the council has noted the negative reports in the Sunday Standard of Botswana falsely claiming that they have asked Motsepe-Radebe to step down from the organisation.
"The BBC would like to set the record straight and confirm that Mrs Motsepe-Radebe is in good standing and an office bearer of the BBC.
“We would like to reiterate our vote of confidence in Mrs Motsepe-Radebe. She was, earlier this year, nominated by the BBC to the Brics Business Council due to her impeccable business record and acumen," Zungu said.
Brics is an accronym of associations of five major emerging national economics: Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA.
Zungu went on to describe Motsepe-Radebe as "an entrepreneur who pioneered the entry of black women in the male dominated mining industry”.
Asked why the BBC took three to respond to the newspaper claims, Zungu said: "We awaited a person briefing by Bridgette, which she has now done."