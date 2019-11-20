IN QUOTES | Frank Chikane on state capture: 'Not everyone in the struggle was for justice'

ANC stalwart and former government director-general Frank Chikane on Tuesday testified before the state capture commission. He said had government not acted swiftly against state capture, SA would have become a “dictatorship controlled by a mafia”.

Chikane also detailed the cost of speaking out against corruption.

The commission heard how he allegedly lost a job in the private sector for taking a stand against wrongdoing and how former GCIS director-general Themba Maseko's refusal to take part in corruption allegedly led to his removal from his position.

Here's his testimony in seven quotes:

Zuma, Maseko and the Guptas

“Maseko asked for advice. He had been asked to go and meet the Guptas and he was worried about the implications. He said they asked him to do something irregular. I said now you have the right to say no, because it’s about violating the law, about irregular activity. He said he was given an ultimatum that if [he doesn’t deliver], [he] will not be DG by Wednesday. Indeed, on Thursday, he called me to say [he is] no longer DG of GCIS. I said we now have enough evidence. This is the time you should now take it on.”