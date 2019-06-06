Staff safety not prioritised at public healthcare facilities: Medical association

The SA Medical Association (Sama) on Thursday expressed horror at the attempted rape of a female junior doctor at the Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital in Bloemfontein on Tuesday night.

The victim bit the man's tongue so severely he required surgery. The health department in the Free State has increased security at the hospital following the incident.

"It is discouraging that the safety and security of healthcare practitioners in public institutions is an issue which has still not been prioritised by the department of health, especially at this hospital where a similar incident has occurred before," said Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of Sama.