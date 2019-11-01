Unisa in a froth after professor says students spending allowances on wigs, not textbooks

A professor at Unisa is in hot water for remarking that some of her students looked like they were spending their textbook allowances on wigs and nail polish, because of the poor quality of their work.

Screengrabs of her comments on social media were flagged with the institution.

The lecturer was commenting on data that showed the cash-for-textbooks allowance introduced by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in January has cost the book industry more than half a billion rands. Previously, the R5,000 book allowance was ring-fenced and could be spent only on learning materials.

" ... I am sure the money is being spent on wigs, nail polish, entertainment and other student 'essentials'," she said, according to the screengrabs.

"I work in higher education and from reading what students submit as assignments, it is patently obvious they read next to nothing.

" ... Vast majority of the students that I have taught are the kind that buy wigs."