Google brings free Wi-Fi to 100 locations across the Cape Flats

Free wi-fi was introduced in more than 100 locations on the Cape Flats on Thursday, thanks to Google.

“By gaining access to information via the internet, we hope that people in these communities will get a more equal opportunity to learn and develop, and live more empowered lives,” said Google Africa director Nitin Gajria.

He said the Google Station service was available in areas such as Langa, Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Delft, Elsies River and Philippi.

Google Station has been launched with internet service provider ThinkWifi, and will allow users to get 30 minutes of free wi-fi at a time. They can keep connecting as many times as they want.

The service launched in Indian railway stations in 2017 and has since expanded to Nigeria, Indonesia, Mexico, Thailand, the Philippines, Brazil and Vietnam.

The Cape Flats initiative was one of several announced at the Google for South Africa event in Johannesburg.