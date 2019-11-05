South Africa

Three men trapped and injured after truck crashes into Joburg home

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 05 November 2019 - 17:24
Three men in a truck crashed into a house in Meyerton, south of Joburg, on Tuesday.
Three men in a truck crashed into a house in Meyerton, south of Joburg, on Tuesday.
Image: ER24

Three men were injured when a truck they were travelling in crashed through a fence and into a house in Meyerton, south of Johannesburg.

The incident happened on Tuesday near the John le Roux offramp on the R59 road.

ER24 paramedics and Midvaal firefighters arrived on the scene to find that the truck had smashed into the side of a house.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said the trio were found trapped inside the cab of the vehicle.

“Midvaal fire services had to use specialised rescue equipment to free the entrapped men from the vehicle,” he said.

"Once freed, medics assessed the men and found that two had sustained moderate injuries, while the third man had sustained serious injuries."

The men were treated for their injuries, with the seriously injured man provided with pain-relief medication, before they were transported to Kopanong and Sebokeng hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Fire truck responding to emergency ploughs into Centurion house

Heavy rains in Tshwane have kept emergency personnel busy and led to a fire department tanker crashing into a house in Centurion early on Saturday ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Uyinene's accused rapist and killer appears in court
Almost junk: All you need to know about SA's latest credit rating adjustment
X