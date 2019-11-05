Three men trapped and injured after truck crashes into Joburg home

Three men were injured when a truck they were travelling in crashed through a fence and into a house in Meyerton, south of Johannesburg.

The incident happened on Tuesday near the John le Roux offramp on the R59 road.

ER24 paramedics and Midvaal firefighters arrived on the scene to find that the truck had smashed into the side of a house.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said the trio were found trapped inside the cab of the vehicle.