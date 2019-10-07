Loudmouth Mbalula has left long-suffering train commuters in the lurch
It is surprising that 100 days of minister Mbalula have gone by, but there is no improvement in the train service between Johannesburg and Pretoria.
Mbalula must tell commuters who is in charge of the so-called war room in Germiston in order to contact them and tell them the following:
Three months later, trains still use only one lane between Olifantsfontein and Pretoria and this causes delays of up to one hour despite having had to board a train from 4am.
Paying commuters are greatly inconvenienced as they have to use taxis because trains fail to take them to their destinations on time.
Everyday workers have to bear the pain of employer warnings because of late trains.
No busses are allocated even if a train stops at Centurion station. Commuters are left to their own devices.
Train service is the worst public transport one can think of in this country.
Mbalula needs to stop talking too much and tell commuters what he has done during the 100 days of his political oversight.
He must allow technicians and engineers to give feedback on the status of trains, establish a reliable Metrorail app that can provide 24 hours accurate information on trains. Take commuters seriously as most of the time vandalism happens because of the poor service from Metrorail.
L Mogashoa
