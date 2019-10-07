Loudmouth Mbalula has left long-suffering train commuters in the lurch

It is surprising that 100 days of minister Mbalula have gone by, but there is no improvement in the train service between Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Mbalula must tell commuters who is in charge of the so-called war room in Germiston in order to contact them and tell them the following:

Three months later, trains still use only one lane between Olifantsfontein and Pretoria and this causes delays of up to one hour despite having had to board a train from 4am.

Paying commuters are greatly inconvenienced as they have to use taxis because trains fail to take them to their destinations on time.

Everyday workers have to bear the pain of employer warnings because of late trains.