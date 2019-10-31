South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal hit by 'massive tremor'

By TimesLIVE - 31 October 2019 - 15:06
Dozens of KwaZulu-Natal residents took to social media to post about a 10-second tremor.
Dozens of KwaZulu-Natal residents took to social media to post about a 10-second tremor.
Image: 123RF/Leon Swart

Hundreds of KwaZulu-Natal residents from Umhlanga to Underberg were left shaken, literally, on Thursday when they experienced what has been described as a tremor.

The movement lasted for about 10 seconds with social media users posting about it from Underberg and Nottingham Road in the KZN midlands, to Umhlanga on the north coast and Isipingo on the south coast.

The provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs couldn't immediately confirm the phenomenon.

This is a developing story.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The lighter side of the medium-term budget speech
Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
X