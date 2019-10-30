Tito Mboweni freezes salaries of cabinet ministers, premiers and MECs

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has slapped cabinet ministers, premiers and MECs with a pay freeze as government revenue takes a pounding amid a gloomy economic outlook.

Mboweni, who was tabling his first medium-term budget policy statement (#MTBPS) under the administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa, said ministers, their deputies, premiers and MECs will not be getting a salary increase "for the foreseeable future".

In fact, Mboweni said, the pay packages of the political office bearers are likely get an "adjustment downwards" in the next three years as part of his measures to reduce the burgeoning public-sector wage bill.

The finance minister has also clipped the wings of political high-flyers, banning them from flying business class on domestic trips, while capping their spending on official vehicles to no more than R800,000.

Currently, ministers are allowed to spend up to R1.6m to buy an official vehicle or 70% of their annual packages of R2.4m a year.

Mboweni said since 2006, the public sector salary bill has tripled from R154bn to R518bn in 2019 or 46% of total tax revenue, largely due to above-inflation wage hikes.