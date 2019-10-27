South Africa

Body of woman recovered at Herolds Bay

By TimesLIVE - 27 October 2019 - 09:29
Voëlklip, outside Herolds Bay, where parts of a car were found at the bottom of the cliff on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

A body believed to be that of  missing  Herolds Bay mom has been recovered by police divers from the ocean. 

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the body was handed over to forensic pathology services, to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

"At this moment in time we believe it is the body of Heidi Scheepers," however a formal identification would be conducted.

Police divers, together with air support, continue the search for the missing daughter.

