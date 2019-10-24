Car of missing mother and children found in sea near Herolds Bay

A search for a missing mother and her two children who disappeared on Tuesday night has ended after a vehicle resembling theirs was located in the ocean at the foot of a cliff.

By late Thursday morning rescuers found part of a wrecked VW Caravelle at the foot of the cliff in Voëlklip, on the outskirts of Herolds Bay.

The vehicle, which is totally submerged in water, was spotted at low tide when a searcher noticed a tyre sticking out from the water, HeraldLIVE reported.

By 11am police revealed the rescue had turned into a recovery operation, but confirmed no bodies had been located.

This comes after a huge search for the missing mother and her children was set to resume in Herolds Bay near George on Thursday morning.