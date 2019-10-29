PSL asks Pitso Mosimane to explain his attack on referees
Pitso Mosimane's vitriolic attack on match officials could see him make another appearance before the Premier Socccer League's disciplinary committee, with the league confirming last night it had written to the Mamelodi Sundowns coach to explain himself.
Mosimane has launched scathing attacks on officials since last week, accusing them on preferring decisions that "benefit" Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs.
But the coach seemed to up his attack a notch on Sunday following the Brazilians' 0-2 loss to Amakhosi at Loftus Versfeld, where he made it clear Chiefs' opening goal was offside.
He escalated the comments in the post-match press briefing, stating he was uncertain if Orlando Pirates fans would "accept" a wrong decision in Chiefs' favour in this weekend's Telkom Knockout Soweto Derby in Durban.
"I want to see if officials will make a mistake against Pirates. "Something has to give in now, I don't know if Pirates supporters will allow it," Mosimane said.
It is these comments that are thought to have forced the hand of PSL prosecutor Nande Becker, who dispatched a letter to the Sundowns coach yesterday afternoon, and expects him to respond by the end of this week.
"We wrote to him and asked him to clarify some of the comments attributed to him. There are a number of points raised in the letter but as a matter of confidentiality, I cannot be specific," said PSL spokesman Luxolo September.
Mosimane is not the only coach to have directed anger at match officials.
Benni McCarthy did likewise in his criticism of referee Abongile Tom in their penalty shoot-out loss to Chiefs.
"The referee was terrible, he might as well have just put on a Kaizer Chiefs shirt," McCarthy told reporters.
Even the usually mild-mannered Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela was left fuming by what he perceived as disrespect from referee Jelly Chavani a week before last.
"The referee was disrespectful and I can never allow that," he said after the 1-0 victory over Polokwane City in the Telkom Knockout. - additional reporting by Nick Said
