PSL asks Pitso Mosimane to explain his attack on referees

Pitso Mosimane's vitriolic attack on match officials could see him make another appearance before the Premier Socccer League's disciplinary committee, with the league confirming last night it had written to the Mamelodi Sundowns coach to explain himself.

Mosimane has launched scathing attacks on officials since last week, accusing them on preferring decisions that "benefit" Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

But the coach seemed to up his attack a notch on Sunday following the Brazilians' 0-2 loss to Amakhosi at Loftus Versfeld, where he made it clear Chiefs' opening goal was offside.

He escalated the comments in the post-match press briefing, stating he was uncertain if Orlando Pirates fans would "accept" a wrong decision in Chiefs' favour in this weekend's Telkom Knockout Soweto Derby in Durban.

"I want to see if officials will make a mistake against Pirates. "Something has to give in now, I don't know if Pirates supporters will allow it," Mosimane said.