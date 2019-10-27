Two ill crewmen evacuated from ships to Cape Town for treatment

Two ill crewmen had to be evacuated from ships and ferried by sea rescue craft to Cape Town for treatment on Saturday, the National Sea Rescue Institute said.

Tome Mendes, NSRI Table Bay duty coxswain, said the crew was placed on alert on Friday evening by the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) to evacuate a crewman requiring medical care from a cargo ship approaching Cape Town which was expected to arrive in Table Bay in the early hours of Saturday.

During the night, it was learnt that a second ill crewman needed to be evacuated from a bulk carrier cargo ship that was also approaching Cape Town.

On Saturday morning, the NSRI crew, accompanied by two Western Cape government EMS rescue paramedics, rendezvoused with the cargo ship 10 nautical miles offshore of the Port of Table Bay.

“Two NSRI rescue crew and an EMS rescue paramedic were transferred onto the ship and took over care of the patient, a 32-year-old Russian, from the ship’s medical crew.