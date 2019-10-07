Bring your own food, union says, as strike threatens airport catering services

Air travellers in South Africa have been warned to pack their own lunch boxes on Monday.

This as the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) warned on Sunday that there would be no food or catering services on several airlines and in airport lounges due to threatened strike action.

"The strike will affect OR Tambo airport, Cape Town international and King Shaka in Durban. We advise that if you intend to fly on certain airlines tomorrow [Monday] please pack a 'skhaftin' [lunch box] because there will no food or catering on the flight," said Numsa spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

Air Chefs is a subsidiary of SAA.

Airline spokesman Tlali Tlali confirmed a notice to strike had been received, but said contingency plans were in place to ensure there was "minimal to no impact" on operations.

Air Chefs has gone to court to interdict the strike by the union.

"Since serving the company with a notice to strike, Air Chefs has applied for an urgent interdict in an attempt to block the strike. We condemn the backward management with the contempt they deserve," said Hlubi-Majola.