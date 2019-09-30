WATCH | The SA petrol station of song and dance







Petrol attendants at the Khonzinkosi service station in Tugela Ferry, KwaZulu-Natal, have been captured on multiple videos dancing and singing as they change shifts.

The style of music they sing is known as isicathamiya, which roughly translates to “tread carefully” or “walk softly”.

The service station’s supervisor, Sanelisiwe Sibiya, says the workers and customers receive much joy from the dancing.

“The petrol attendants just do it spontaneously. Sometimes a customer arrives playing their favourite songs or they will sing themselves and dance to the music.

“The guys normally do the dance during their shift change, when the fresh employees take over the filling duties,” says Sibiya.

Videos posted on YouTube and social media, taken mostly by Nhlakanipho Mabaso, have received rave reviews.

Twitter user Isaac Rakoto said: “SA is amazing, with all its problems, I still choose it. It has some of the worst paying jobs yet you find such joy. It has to be about happiness, not just money.”

Bheki Matsebula said: “When happiness is not defined by where you are.” And Sammy Brian said: “I think we've got the best petrol attendants in the world.”