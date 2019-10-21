UKZN student accused of torching 'zombie' roommate will undergo psychiatric evaluation

Nzimande is charged with the murder of Bcom student Simukelo Zondi, whose burnt remains were discovered in a bush at the university's Westville campus last weekend. Zondi was laid to rest in Swayimane, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend.

Zondi's family were among the people in the packed courtroom. They said they were too distraught to speak to journalists. Also in court was Mandla Zondi, the mayor of Umshwathi, from where Zondi hails.

"The family is devastated, especially the parents. During the funeral they were physically there but not emotionally. The mother and father couldn't even make it to the court, " said Mandla.

A video has been circulating on social media in which Nzimande is seen in the university's risk management services office. In the video he tells security officers that Zondi died because he was a “zombie” and involved in witchcraft.

Nzimande will be back in court on November 5.

*Nzimande's first name is Khayelihle, and not Khanyile as reported previously