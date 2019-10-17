KwaZulu-Natal restaurant is the best-kept secret on Mzansi's dining scene

While KwaZulu-Natal is not known for its vineyards, Cooper says the climate has proved perfect. “My father Ian started it all back in 2004. We thought it was a bit of a mad idea, a bit of a midlife crisis, but it all worked out. The more he did the research, the more he looked at Europe, the more he realised that Natal could be an ideal climate for wine.”

Smorthwaite says they will continue to manage their numbers and booking remains paramount. “I’m sure we’ll probably get a little busier but, no, I don’t think anything’s going to change. Maybe we’ll just work a little harder to stay extra special.”

If you’re planning to visit soon, Smorthwaite says the pork belly is a favourite on their menu at the moment.

The awards ceremony for the southern and western regions will be held in Cape Town on Monday October 21, after which the winners of both regions and the American Express Restaurant of the Year for 2019 will be announced.