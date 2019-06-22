Mpumalanga traffic cops bust for accepting bribes from motorists

Four traffic officers and two SAPS members have been arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly taking bribes from motorists over the festive season.

The officers were arrested in Komatipoort, KwaMhlanga, and Middelburg on Friday as part of an anti-corruption drive conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Unit of the Road Traffic Management Corporation in Mpumalanga.

“Three of them - a female and two males aged 42, 37 and 34, appeared at the Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court and were granted bail.

“The others are expected to appear at the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” said RTMC spokesman Simon Zwane.

“The arrests followed investigations conducted by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks in which officers who were taking bribes on the road during the 2018/19 festive season were identified.