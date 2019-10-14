Watch | Lesbian couple chart new path for love

Pride Month is always a perfect time to celebrate love.

But what exactly does it mean to be free to love as an openly lesbian couple in modern SA?

While lesbian stories in SA are often marred by a crime of corrective rape and other homophobic violence, there are many lesbian couples who experience romantic freedom and passionate love.

One such couple is Nelisiwe Mankahla, 33, and Purity Mvelase, 23, who share a home in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal. The couple has been together for a year-and-a-half.

They met on Facebook but Mankahla friend-zoned Mvelase for three years. Their stars finally aligned three weeks after Mankahla got out of a previous relationship and they hooked up.

For the couple, a rebound turned into the real deal. "Being free to love for me means not having to hide it," Mvelase explained.

"We are free to love because we're open about who we are and have an understanding of our relationship and where it's going. We don't care if you love us or not, what matters is what we have," Mvelase said.

The couple said in certain instances they minimise showing affection in public, especially if they feel that the space is not receptive to who they are.