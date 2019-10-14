Case of nurse accused of smothering her son stalls due to psychiatrist report

Durban mom Megan Prins, who is accused of murdering her seven-year-old son Sloan in July last year, is likely to raise a defence of “temporary insanity” and her trial will essentially be a “clash” of psychiatrists' opinions.

While three state psychiatrists have already found her fit to stand trial, Prins, a qualified nurse, has consulted a private psychiatrist. This report is expected to shed light on whether she knew the difference between right and wrong when she smothered her son at an Umhlanga bed and breakfast establishment, and whether she could act in accordance with that.

Prins made a brief appearance before Durban high court judge Esther Steyn on Monday. The trial was supposed to begin but her attorney, Burt Laing, told the court that he had yet to receive the psychiatrist’s report, although it had been prepared.

The report also still had to be made available to state advocate Denado McDonald so he could decide what evidence he needed to present.

The trial had been set down for a month which, Steyn noted, “is a very long time”.

Laing said from his side, Prins would testify, along with possibly one or members of her family and the psychiatrist. McDonald said he would have to call all three psychiatrists who observed her at Town Hill hospital because their reports were disputed by Prins - “and another three to five witnesses at the very least”.

Laing asked for a provisional adjournment date, and Steyn said the trial must start on October 31.