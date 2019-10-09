KwaZulu-Natal traffic cops get six years for soliciting R3,500 bribe

Two KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate officers have each been sentenced to six years for soliciting a R3,500 bribe.

Bongani Buthelezi and Nomcebo Dube appeared in the Durban commercial crime court on Friday. The pair stopped a motorist in Gingindlovu, northern KZN, in 2017 for allegedly overtaking two vehicles on a solid barrier line.

They demanded R3,500, which the motorist paid, under the impression the money was for bail.

“He was not issued with a receipt or given a date to appear in court. He was instead given a cellphone number which belonged to one of the officials, which was linked to a Capitec bank account to deposit money into,” said the department of transport in a statement on Wednesday.