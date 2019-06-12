Soweto residents' protest raises a stink as Pikitup fails to collect waste
Pikitup could not collect waste in Soweto on Wednesday after residents protested outside its depot in Zondi.
“These protesters are demanding jobs and threatening the lives of Pikitup’s employees and assets,” said Johannesburg environment and infrastructure services MMC Nico de Jager on Wednesday.
“The protesters are preventing Pikitup employees from discharging their responsibility of rendering waste removal service in areas serviced by the Zondi depot.
“Protesters also presented a list of demands and questions on Pikitup’s learnership programme, the employment of expanded public works programme (EPWP) workers, information about tenders and Pikitup’s supply-chain processes, how vacancies are advertised, and how they can benefit from recycling services.”
De Jager claimed that the city had answered their questions but protests continued nonetheless.
Pikitup could not remove waste in these areas:
- Chiawelo;
- Chiawelo 2;
- Mapetla;
- Phiri;
- Molapo;
- Dobsonville Extension 3;
- Protea Glen Extensions 8, 9, 10, 14, 20, 26, 27, 29, 31; and
- Lefhureng.
“Pikitup apologises for the inconvenience caused and is appealing to the affected residents to dispose of their waste at its garden sites while it is addressing the issue,” added De Jager.