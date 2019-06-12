Soweto residents' protest raises a stink as Pikitup fails to collect waste

Pikitup could not collect waste in Soweto on Wednesday after residents protested outside its depot in Zondi.

“These protesters are demanding jobs and threatening the lives of Pikitup’s employees and assets,” said Johannesburg environment and infrastructure services MMC Nico de Jager on Wednesday.

“The protesters are preventing Pikitup employees from discharging their responsibility of rendering waste removal service in areas serviced by the Zondi depot.