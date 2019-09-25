Grade R pupil raped by 4 boys at school.

The mother of a grade R boy who was allegedly raped by four nine-year-old boys believes they need counselling as they could be victims of abuse themselves.

The alleged incident happened a week ago in one of the classrooms at Fakukhanya Primary School in Tsakane Ext 5 in Ekurhuleni.

The mother said the incident happened as her son was about to leave school.

“It is clear that one of the boys has also been sexually abused; that is why I think that they need counselling so that they can also be helped.”

She said she suspected that something was amiss when her son was not home by 2pm.

“I got worried when he was not at home an hour later and he only arrived at 3.30pm. I asked what happened and that is when he told me that four boys had pushed him into one of the classrooms where they undressed him and took turns raping him,” the mother said.

She said one of the boys told her son that “uzoba yinja yami ye ntombazane [you will be my female dog],” said the 29-year-old mother.

She said she went to school to report the case but was told it was a matter for the police and social workers.

“I went to Tsakane police station and they refused to open a case, citing that they don’t have facilities for young kids. I took him to the local clinic and even though they said there was not much damage I am still very worried about my son’s state of health.”

The mother said ever since the incident her son’s behaviour had changed.