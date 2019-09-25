Veteran MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko makes most of 'sim swap' call

In her first stint as a member of the executive in Gauteng Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko lasted just 25 days in the job as agriculture and rural development MEC.

Now a decade later, her stint as education MEC was even shorter, lasting only about 24 hours, so brief she now jokingly describes it as "a sim swap".

Now finance MEC, Nkomo-Ralehoko was first appointed by former premier Nomvula Mokonyane but was forced to resign after a Mercedes-Benz SUV, bought with tax-payers' money for her use, was hijacked in her husband's possession after it was collected from the car dealership's showroom before it was even insured. That was back in 2009.

Fast forward to this year, Nkomo-Ralehoko is one of the most experienced members of the Gauteng legislature with almost 20 years under her belt.

Premier David Makhura, who appointed her as the education MEC after the May general elections, received a backlash from the public demanding that Panyaza Lesufi be retained in the portfolio. Lesufi had been appointed finance MEC.

Makhura succumbed to public pressure and swapped the two MECs around.

Nkomo-Ralehoko feels the move landed her at the right office at the right time.

"When they did the swim swap, for me it was clear that the people do not know that I am [more] senior than Panyaza [in the legislature] because I have not been in the public [eye]... I'm more settled here," she said.