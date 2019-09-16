Alleged Limpopo pupil murderer denied bail

A 35-year-old man, Bheka Nkgodi Rapolai, arrested for the alleged murder of an 11-year-old pupil at GaMarishane Village outside Groblesdal in Limpopo earlier this month, has today appeared before Nebo magistrate's court.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspect, who is facing charges of abduction, rape and murder, was denied bail and his cases were postponed to October 1 where he will make his a formal bail application. Police investigations are ongoing.

"Rapolai committed these heinous crimes while on parole for an offence of escaping from lawful custody and had served a year of his three year sentence," said Ngoepe.

Ngoepe said his arrest followed a murder which occurred on September 5 when Thandi Mampane allegedly left home to school and she never returned back.

"The missing person incident was reported to the police and a search operation ensued until her lifeless body was found in the bushes outside this village, on September 6," he said.