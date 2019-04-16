ANC must shoulder the blame for the rot and stop blaming apartheid

Mathole Motshekga's comments of blaming apartheid can no longer stick. Granted, there are still remnants of apartheid that refuse to go away but ANC can't use that as an excuse when they have been involved in looting of epic proportions.

These are same people elected on the basis that they would wipe out all remnants of apartheid. Instead, they've gone on self-serving spree.

I truly feel sorry for new head of ANC's political school David Masondo. It looks like some comrades have zero interest in serving people but just want to loot.

ANC must shoulder the blame for not informing township residents that everyone should pay for services rendered.