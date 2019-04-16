ANC must shoulder the blame for the rot and stop blaming apartheid
Mathole Motshekga's comments of blaming apartheid can no longer stick. Granted, there are still remnants of apartheid that refuse to go away but ANC can't use that as an excuse when they have been involved in looting of epic proportions.
These are same people elected on the basis that they would wipe out all remnants of apartheid. Instead, they've gone on self-serving spree.
I truly feel sorry for new head of ANC's political school David Masondo. It looks like some comrades have zero interest in serving people but just want to loot.
ANC must shoulder the blame for not informing township residents that everyone should pay for services rendered.
It's disturbing to hear some people saying they would never pay for service because ANC told them no to.
ANC has also completely failed to guard our borders leading to a free for all situation. We can no longer be manipulated by people just because "we helped you during apartheid" . Many comrades who were in exile say they obeyed laws of host countries. We can't turn blind eye when people come here and commit all sorts of crime.
Now, we have anarchists causing mayhem because they have "rights". Don't the people they inconvenience have rights? Even our kids have jumped onto the bandwagon and have turned unruly because of those rights. ANC must take responsibility for what is happening in the country.
Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville