It's déjà vu as Old Mutual bars Moyo from office again

Moyo was fired from the company by the board chaired by former finance minister Trevor Manuel for alleged conflict of interest involving a company he co-founded, NMT Capital. The board said at the time that there were concerns around declaration of Moyo's dividends in the company.

But Moyo later claimed that his removal followed his disagreements with Manuel at board level.The financial services company said there was a break down in trust and confidence between them and Moyo.

Following his first victory against Old Mutual in July, Moyo got a shock of his life when he showed up for work but was told he could not occupy his office.He said that the company was in contempt of the South Gauteng High Court's order to have him reinstated.

Old Mutual has now said the letter dismissing Moyo still stands as it was not before the courts last week Friday when it dismissed the application barring him from returning to work.

"Old Mutual has this morning met with former CEO Peter Moyo and his legal team to explain that Mr Moyo will not be returning to work because the further notice of termination given on August 21 stands and Old Mutual’s contractual rights remain intact," said its spokesperson Tabby Tsengiwe in a statement.

"It must be noted the validity of this letter was not before the Gauteng Local Division of the High Court last week Friday when the court heard an application brought by Mr Moyo in terms of Rule 6(5)(e) for leave to introduce further evidence and for further declaratory relief. Judgment on Friday's matter has, in any event, been reserved and is likely only in about two weeks."

"Old Mutual will be filing the appropriate appeal papers in the next few days and will let you know when we have been granted a date for the hearing and which court will hear it."

This is a developing story.