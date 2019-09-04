Young traders relish in an undesirable and 'dirty' job

At 21, Bonga Mbucane is the youngest trader at the People's Market in City Deep, Johannesburg, where he sells lemons at what was once his mother's stall.

It is here, in the open-trade fruit and veg market, that he makes his living - and he hopes that a major investment from the City of Johannesburg could make that a little easier.

On Monday, mayor Herman Mashaba announced a R144m expansion to the People's Market, which is linked and runs alongside the more formal Joburg Market, the largest fresh produce market in Africa by volume and value.

The People's Market houses 71 informal traders, giving them "the opportunity to generate their own income, often allowing them to educate their children or buy a house", said Mashaba.

It currently handles about R250m in annual purchasing.

Once the upgrade is complete, there will be an additional 28 stalls.

Mbucane started coming to the market when he was 16 to help his mother with her lemon stall. He is currently the youngest trader at the informal market.

Although he is a third-year accounting student at the University of Johannesburg, the young man has found purpose in the market. His two years of studies were paid off with the money made from selling lemons.

"On face value we are filthy, poor people, but we are living.

"We are the humble link between the consumer and the farmers. Our biggest customers are foreign traders in the CBD and [on the] streets. They buy from us in bulk and then sell to people," he said.

But recent xenophobic attacks in Johannesburg were bad for business, Mbucane said.

"They don't come anywhere close to City Deep because they are afraid they might get attacked," he said.