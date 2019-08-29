Confident Rametsi depicts self-love and body positivity

Boitumelo Rametsi has come a long way from using make-up to cover the vitiligo spots on her face to becoming a force in the make-up industry. In a world where the natural beauty of the likes of Miss South Africa Zozibini is now being celebrated, the young creative has found her stride.

“You have to love and respect yourself first. I feel that I am the definition of that,” Rametsi said in an interview with SowetanLIVE.

The 28-year-old started showing signs of vitiligo on her skin when she was only 12 years old.

"I was 12 years old when I started spotting but it didn’t affect me much, because it was in hidden places such as underneath my armpits," she said.

"I went to a dermatologist and I was given a cream, but it was only in the other half of my life that it started appearing on my face."

Rametsi said in her first year of university she went through emotional challenges such as doubting if she could ever have children.

"I was worried that if I can barely cope with it [vitiligo], then how would I raise a child if he had it," she said.