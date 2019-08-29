Confident Rametsi depicts self-love and body positivity
Boitumelo Rametsi has come a long way from using make-up to cover the vitiligo spots on her face to becoming a force in the make-up industry. In a world where the natural beauty of the likes of Miss South Africa Zozibini is now being celebrated, the young creative has found her stride.
“You have to love and respect yourself first. I feel that I am the definition of that,” Rametsi said in an interview with SowetanLIVE.
The 28-year-old started showing signs of vitiligo on her skin when she was only 12 years old.
"I was 12 years old when I started spotting but it didn’t affect me much, because it was in hidden places such as underneath my armpits," she said.
"I went to a dermatologist and I was given a cream, but it was only in the other half of my life that it started appearing on my face."
Rametsi said in her first year of university she went through emotional challenges such as doubting if she could ever have children.
"I was worried that if I can barely cope with it [vitiligo], then how would I raise a child if he had it," she said.
Instead Rametsi found her confidence and is now a proud mom to a seven-year-old boy.
She founded B Glam SA which is a make-up and photography business where she is able to use her creativity to service her clients.
"I align my brand with who I am. I've been moving away from the narrative of using make-up to try and be beautiful, but instead to enhance my beauty," she said.
Rametsi said she wants to see herself move beyond being known for having vitiligo.
The young creative was chosen to be one of the lucky few people captured through the lens of renowned photographer and multi-media artist Trevor Stuurman in toothpaste brand Close Up’s free to love campaign.
She was chosen for being someone who depicts self-love and body positivity.
She said the highlight of the free to love campaign was having an opportunity to be photographed by Stuurman.
"I've been following Trevor Stuurman and he was on my vision board," she said.
Rametsi said Stuurman told her about the campaign and asked her to be involved.
"We linked up and he explained the brand and why he thinks I should be involved. The shoot was amazing and it was everything. He was very comfortable to be around. He is such a sweet soul," she said.
