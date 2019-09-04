Two killed as shop owners retaliate

Two people were killed during the looting of foreign-owned shops in Johannesburg yesterday as the violence entered its third day.

Isaac Sebaku, 25, was shot dead in Coronationville, southern Johannesburg, allegedly by a Somali shop owner. Sebaku was among a group of youth who intended to loot the shop.

One of the witnesses, who did not want to be named, told Sowetan a group of youth came to the shop at about 1pm.

"When they arrived at the shop they told the Somalis that 'we don't want to hurt you, just get out of the shop'. One of the shop owners, who stays in our flat, immediately ran into his room got a gun and began shooting. He did not even ask anything. He fired three shots and that is when I called the police," the witness said.

When the shop owner realised he had shot Sebaku, he ran away, but was caught by police a few blocks away.

Sebaku's death brought Coronationville into a standstill. Crowds gathered next to where his lifeless body lay, his family sat a few metres from him and wept.

Another person was killed allegedly by a shop owner in Crosby.

Gauteng premier David Makhura was forced to end his meeting with police minister Bheki Cele and rushed to Coronationville to call for calm.