'Taxify driver' takes traffic cop & passengers for hair-raising 186km/h spin

A man claiming to be a Taxify driver who was stopped and found without an operating permit, took a traffic officer and two passengers on a wild 186km/h hell ride until it ended with a bang.

The 25-year-old driver collected two passengers from a hotel in Greenpoint, Cape Town, and was en route to their destination at the Waterfront when traffic officers pulled him over on Saturday.

After failing to show them an operating permit, a traffic officer agreed to accompany the driver and passengers, seated in the back, to their destination and then escort the driver to the Gallows Hill traffic department. But instead of turning into the Waterfront, the driver sped out of the city and raced on to the N1 with his three passengers.