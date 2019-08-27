Businessman's 404 fraudulent tax claims gets him nine years in jail

A businessman who submitted more than 400 fraudulent tax returns to revenue service Sars has been sentenced to an effective nine years' imprisonment.

Recado Williams Davids, 47, from the Free State, was sentenced by the Welkom regional court on Friday after pleading guilty to 404 fraud charges.

"The fraud, committed between 2007 and 2015, was enabled through the use of 12 legal entities, including their representatives and members," said Sars spokesperson Sandile Memela.

Davids pleaded guilty in terms of a plea agreement with the state.

"The counts were taken together for purposes of sentencing. He was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment, of which six years is conditionally suspended. Thus an effective imprisonment of nine years was handed down," said Memela.

In a separate matter, a businessman from Kimberly in the Northern Cape was handed a five-year suspended sentence on 32 counts of tax fraud.