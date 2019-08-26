Pupils shut school over hostel woes

Hundreds of pupils at a school named after student activist Onkgopotse Tiro lived up to his struggle when they shut classes for a week demanding better living conditions.

The pupils from Onkgopotse Tiro Combined School in the North West embarked on a protest after a contractor hired to renovate their hostel left it incomplete.

Ironically, the school is named after Tiro, who fought for quality education for the black child.

Tiro was expelled from the University of the North as he strongly criticised Bantu education during his 1972 graduation speech known as the Turfloop Testimony.

He was murdered by the apartheid government in February 1974.

Last week, 296 pupils at Onkgopotse Tiro Combined School burned tyres, demanding the speedy completion of the hostel renovation.

The school governing body chairperson Elizabeth Molapisi said the pupils have until tomorrow to decide whether they still want to continue with their studies or not.

"The pupils demanded that their teachers be evicted from teachers' quarter houses so they can move in, for the hostel renovations were taking long," Molapisi said.