Pep store robbers shot, arrested after car chase in Limpopo

Three armed men stormed into a Pep store, stole money and locked staff inside the cash safe at Northam in Limpopo.

But their escape was foiled after a car chase and shootout on Saturday, which left two of them wounded.

When the gang entered the store they ordered staff and a security guard who was there to collect cash to lie down on the floor.

"The suspects took his [the security guard's] company firearm and instructed the Pep store staff members to open the business safe," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.