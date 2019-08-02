ANC warns against 'over-regulation' of political party funding

“Much of the funding is small donations made by members or supporters, or in kind, for example petrol or sandwiches for election day workers,” said Potgieter-Gqubule.

“There are literally hundreds of thousands of in-kind and nominal cash donations and the majority of them are not captured as individual donations in a national accounting system,” she added.

Potgieter-Gqubule explained that ANC branches raise funds for their own needs and have around 4,700 branch bank accounts for the funding they raise. Some branches raise only a few hundred rand, and more successful ones a few thousand rand per year.

“It was not the intention of the parties in parliament that these kinds of donations should be regulated, but that big donors and foreign donors should be disclosed and limited to curtail undue influence.

“We have staff and offices at regional, provincial and national level. All have bank accounts that may get bigger donations and can be more easily linked to the national account as they are staffed and supported by national office,” said Potgieter-Gqubule.

She said funds raised could be captured and aggregated nationally to see if any large donors were approaching the R100,000 disclosure threshold. Doing this for all branches was extremely onerous for parties and the IEC, she warned.