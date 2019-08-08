Slain Durban tow truck boss will not be treated as a 'celeb': Metro Police

Police on Thursday kept a watchful eye on events unfolding at the funeral of a Durban tow truck boss who was slain at the weekend.

Nkosi Makhaye, 41, owner of Kasi Boys Towing, was gunned down on Saturday night while standing next to his vehicle on Thula Crest Road in the Cato Crest area of Durban.

Metro police spokesperson Snr Supt Parboo Sewpersad said members of SAPS, as well as Metro police, were deployed to Mandene Park sports field in the Manor Gardens area of Cato Manor to monitor the situation.