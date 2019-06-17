Emtee 'crashes' two cars
Award-winning hip-hop juggernaut Emtee has crashed his two luxury German cars within two weeks and allegedly fled the scenes of the accidents.
He also allegedly refused to report the accidents to the police for reasons his record company Ambitiouz Records said it cannot disclose.
The rapper, real name Mthembeni Ndevu, allegedly refused to report the accidents to the police for insurance purposes when his record company asked him to do so.
He also fled the Midrand house the stable had rented for him after he allegedly failed to pay almost R100,000 for water and electricity.
As if that wasn't enough, one of the rooms of the house was allegedly badly damaged after it was gutted by fire.
These explosive claims were made by the musician's record label management in response to last weekend's media reports that they had repossessed the mega star's house and cars after he dumped them.
The company had drafted the statement to respond to the reports but later decided not to.
It was, however, leaked to Sunday World by one of its former junior PR officials. Ambitiouz owner Kgosi Mahumapelo declined to comment
According to the drafted statement, Emtee was driving with two occupants in a Mercedes-Benz GLE 4x4 when he allegedly crashed it into a street pole in January. The rapper allegedly fled the scene and left the damaged vehicle behind.
"The record label did not repossess the Mercedes-Benz as alleged. At around 6am on Sunday 27th January 2019, Ambitiouz received a call from a tow-truck driver informing us about an unattended Mercedez Benz GLE 4x4 that was involved in an accident. The Ambitiouz team quickly rushed to the scene and on their arrival, Emtee and the two passengers were not there. The car was towed to an approved panel beater in Sandton, who gave us a quote of R706,787.
"The Ambitiouz team then organised transport for Emtee to be taken from his home to a hospital in Midrand to be treated. The label further assisted in him being admitted and contributed towards his medical bill.
"Ambitiouz Entertainment management went to visit him later in hospital and requested that he make a statement to the police in order to assist with insurance claims which he refused. The reasons for his refusal cannot be disclosed by the label.
"As a result he requested the label to repair the car, the cost of which he has signed an acknowledgement of debt [to pay]," reads the statement.
Sunday World has seen the acknowledgment of debt signed on April 26 this year by the musician and his boss, Mahumapelo.
The statement also stated that two weeks after the accident, Emtee allegedly crashed another Mercedes- Benz, this time an A45 AMG and also refused to report the matter to police.
"The vehicle was towed to a panel beater and the repair cost was R244,371 and these damages have not been reported [to the police] for reasons known to him," reads the statement.
The label said it was shocked by media reports which alleged that Emtee was unhappy as he had just signed a new two-album contract with the company.
Sunday World has seen the contract signed by the musician and Mahumapelo on April 24.
"We would also like to state that Emtee has never brought it to our attention that he is unhappy and wanted clearance," the statement reads.
The management also disputed as false claims that they repossessed Emtee's house.
"Emtee and his family decided to leave the rented house on the 22nd of April 2019 without informing the record label or the landlord.
"This was after the landlord raised several concerns to Emtee about the state of the house and the damage caused during his stay, including a room that was badly burned.
"The landlord further highlighted the water and refuse bill which was not paid for over a year, resulting in a bill of over R93,034. Instead of informing the label or taking responsibility, he opted to leave with his family without giving any legal notice. As a result, the label had to continue paying rent on an unoccupied house," reads the statement.
Emtee could not be reached for comment.