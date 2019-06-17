Emtee 'crashes' two cars

Award-winning hip-hop juggernaut Emtee has crashed his two luxury German cars within two weeks and allegedly fled the scenes of the accidents.

He also allegedly refused to report the accidents to the police for reasons his record company Ambitiouz Records said it cannot disclose.

The rapper, real name Mthembeni Ndevu, allegedly refused to report the accidents to the police for insurance purposes when his record company asked him to do so.

He also fled the Midrand house the stable had rented for him after he allegedly failed to pay almost R100,000 for water and electricity.

As if that wasn't enough, one of the rooms of the house was allegedly badly damaged after it was gutted by fire.

These explosive claims were made by the musician's record label management in response to last weekend's media reports that they had repossessed the mega star's house and cars after he dumped them.

The company had drafted the statement to respond to the reports but later decided not to.

It was, however, leaked to Sunday World by one of its former junior PR officials. Ambitiouz owner Kgosi Mahumapelo declined to comment

According to the drafted statement, Emtee was driving with two occupants in a Mercedes-Benz GLE 4x4 when he allegedly crashed it into a street pole in January. The rapper allegedly fled the scene and left the damaged vehicle behind.

"The record label did not repossess the Mercedes-Benz as alleged. At around 6am on Sunday 27th January 2019, Ambitiouz received a call from a tow-truck driver informing us about an unattended Mercedez Benz GLE 4x4 that was involved in an accident. The Ambitiouz team quickly rushed to the scene and on their arrival, Emtee and the two passengers were not there. The car was towed to an approved panel beater in Sandton, who gave us a quote of R706,787.