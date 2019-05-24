South Africa

Atteridgeville pupils discharged after suspected food poisoning

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 24 May 2019 - 13:17
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said it is alleged that the pupils might have consumed food bought from the school vendor.
Image: STOCK IMAGE

About 28 pupils from Edward Phatudi Compressive School in Atteridgeville were on Thursday admitted to Kalafong Hospital and Pretoria West Hospital respectively after they complained of abdominal pains.

"We are happy to announce that all the learners were discharged after receiving medical attention accordingly," Mabona said. 

He said a psycho social unit team was expected to visit the school on Friday to conduct counselling sessions. 

"As the department of education, we remain committed to the safety and wellbeing of our children. We will investigate whether vendors conform to guidelines on selling food at schools."

