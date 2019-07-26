Panga-wielding men rape 2 pupils

The two pupils who were raped on their way home from school by unknown panga-wielding men fear going back to school.

The mother of one of the survivors in Limpopo told SowetanLIVE her 16-year-old daughter was struggling to sleep and could barely eat.

Three pupils from Tshimbupfe Secondary School in Hanani village were on Tuesday attacked and two of them raped in the bushes, while on their way from a school in Thondoni village, 4km away.

"She is now fearing going back to school because she is still going to use the same road to and from school.

"My poor daughter is no longer the same after the horrible incident. She was always active and energetic but all that has disappeared."

The mother said her daughter told her that she was walking with her two friends when they were attacked.

"My daughter said they were followed by a man in the middle of their trip who kept on speaking on the phone. She said when they started to suspect that they were being followed, they increased their pace and so did the man too.

"Immediately, when they wanted to run, another man came from the bushes and threatened to chop them with a panga."