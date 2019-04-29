NPA declines to prosecute farmer who 'used a baboon as bait for his dog'

A case of "vile cruelty" has been withdrawn by the state, says a disappointed National Council of SPCAs.

The anti-animal cruelty organisation said on Monday a senior public prosecutor at the Laingsburg magistrate's court had decided to withdraw a case it had investigated in August 2018, involving a dog that was incited to attack a baboon while both were locked in a cage together. This was alleged to have occurred regularly.

The state cited a lack of witnesses.

The NSPCA said this was "even though an employee of the accused had submitted an affidavit to validate the video footage" it had obtained.