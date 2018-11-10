Monkey business: Hungry 'vermin' steal food from Ugandan farmers

When Bwakatahwihire Buhikire moved to Nyarubungo village three decades ago, he hoped his family would be able to grow more crops on their new, larger plot of land. Instead they found themselves competing with monkeys for food.

Buhikire was shocked by how people in southwest Uganda's Mbarara district hunted and killed the vervet monkeys they view as pests - but the grey-haired primates with black faces were starving his family.

“They would not wait for us to harvest potatoes, bananas and beans,” said Buhikire, now 68.

When crops matured, children would have to miss school to keep the monkeys away from the fields, he added.

As the animals were killed and people settled on the reclaimed wetlands and grazing land where the primates lived, their numbers gradually dwindled.

But in the past decade, as the government has moved to protect wetlands, and predators like pythons and eagles have declined, the population of vervet monkeys is on the rise again, said Jonathan Baranga, former professor of wildlife at Mbarara University of Science and Technology.

As climate change and illegal human activity in the swamps curb their food supply, the swelling ranks of hungry monkeys are back raiding gardens.

Unauthorised farming and sand mining in the wetlands are making the problem worse, as plants on which the monkeys feed are cleared, according to Jaconious Musingwire, a scientist and southwest focal point for Uganda's environment watchdog.

According to Buhikire, farmers in three villages close to the Nyakaguruka-Rwizi swamps are suffering regular losses as the largely herbivorous monkeys steal crops to survive.

A troupe of 20 monkeys with 15 of their young in a garden at any one time is a common sight, said Buhikire.

“It is survival of the fittest,” he said.

In neighbouring Isingiro district, the monkeys often move in groups of 30, according to James Byaruhanga.

The local resident said many trees that once bore fruit on which the monkeys fed, such as palm, had been felled to make charcoal. Monkeys do not eat the grass and small trees that now make up most swamp vegetation, he added.

WITHERING WETLANDS

Environment official Musingwire also blamed the disappearance of the monkeys' food supply on climate change.

Prolonged droughts have affected tree-fruiting in the wetlands, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.