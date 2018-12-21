WATCH | You've heard of a monkey's wedding, but what about a monkey's pool party?
A video of a troupe of monkeys splashing about in a La Lucia pool as temperatures soared in Durban has gone viral.
Retired La Lucia resident Peter Malley, 60, caught the monkeys on camera on Monday afternoon when the temperature outside was 38 degrees.
"We have two troupes of monkeys that visit and when it's hot they swim," said Malley, who added that he enjoys watching the animals frolic in the water. "They are so much fun and a pleasure to watch. I was just lucky to get a decent video this time."
He shared the video with family and friends. Malley's sister Carol posted the video to her social media and, by Friday at 2.30pm, it has had racked up more than 270,000 views on SA-People and 83,000 on her Facebook page.