Mngxitama considers challenging IEC decision to deregister BLF

The Black First Land First (BLF) is considering launching an appeal against the Independent Electoral Commission's ruling to deregister the three-year-old party.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela confirmed on Monday that the commission found in favour of an appeal lodged against the registration of the Black First Land First (BLF) party by the FF Plus "on the grounds that the BLF excludes membership on the basis of race".

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama said they would not take IEC's ruling lying down. He said the party would read the judgement and consider whether they should take the IEC to the constitutional court or let BLF operate like an underground movement.

The commission defended the original decision to approve the BLF’s registration in 2016 as it said the BLF’s constitution did not expressly exclude white people from membership.

"However, subsequent admissions by the BLF in its response to the appeal had served to clarify the position of the party – namely, to exclude white people from membership.